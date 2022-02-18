Fact Checking: Can Exercising After Getting Vaccinated Provide An Additional Immune Boost? Do they approve euthanasia for Covid-19 patients?

During the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially on social networks, the true value of sport and exercise against the virus has been questioned. However, this It is already scientifically proven.

Researchers at Iowa State University in the United States found that 90 minutes of light-to-moderate intensity exercise directly after a flu or Covid-19 vaccine can provide an additional immune booster.

In the study, participants who cycled or walked briskly for an hour and a half after receiving an injection produced more antibodies over the next four weeks, compared with participants who sat or continued their daily routine post-injection. -immunization.

Beatriz Arteaga, director of the Higher Level Technical School of Nursing at the University of the Americas, also confirms this. “This statement is totally consistent, because the exercise promotes blood flow that reaches all organs, and therefore improves drainage and lymphatic circulation”.

Therefore, “the immune response is positively favored, added to all the other benefits of having regular or active physical activity, such as weight control, which is associated with the prevention of metabolic and musculoskeletal diseases that derive from overweight and obesity, as well as stimulates a good mood and emotional state, increases energy, and promotes sleep and wakefulness”, adds Arteaga.

A video circulates on social networks from a Spanish television channel that ensures that New Zealand approved euthanasia for those who suffer from Covid-19. Although in that country there was previously a law that allows assisted death, in certain cases for people with a terminal illness, the rule was approved before the pandemic, in 2019.

Arteaga points out that it is false. “Although in that country, there is legislation for assisted death in certain situations, does not require applicability for people with the virus. The laws that regulate assisted dying in most countries focus on those patients with a terminal illness, where there is no therapeutic scope.

Let us also remember, adds Arteaga, “that serious illness due to Covid-19 is an infectious and contagious disease that is caused by a recently discovered microorganism, and that although it is true, it has had a high mortality, there is also a considerable percentage of patients or people , what thanks to therapeutic efforts, they survive.”

This is why you have to have be very careful and cautious with these types of statements, Arteaga concludes, “which in this case, are precisely false.”