Fact Checking: Is Covid-19 Vaccine to Blame for Outbreak of Childhood Hepatitis? Did the New York Times reveal that unvaccinated people have lower rates of infection and hospitalization?

As a result of the increase in acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children, a newspaper article began to circulate on Telegram entitled: “A Pfizer study suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine is to blame for the huge increase in hepatitis among children.”

This is false. According to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), none of the children with this disease had been vaccinated.

The study in question was conducted in liver cancer cells under laboratory conditions and its results cannot be extrapolated to cells of living organisms, according to its own authors.

Beatriz Arteaga, director of the Higher Level Technical School of Nursing at the University of the Americas, points out that does not exist and there is no relationship that scientific evidence can support or describe about childhood hepatitis and vaccines. “This new disease is still very recent, its origin is still being studied, which is still unknown with less than 200 cases worldwide, with an age range from the first year of life to 16, where approximately 10% of cases have required liver transplantation”.

Even, “the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decreed this disease as a health alert network, due to the scope it has had. However, it has been the World Health Organization itself that has denied the possible union of these two events (vaccination and hepatitis),” adds Arteaga.

The Pfizer vaccine, widely noted on social media, “it does not represent any risk, and it does not have liver toxicity”, establishes the academic University of the Americas.

An image was shared on social networks that ensures that the New York Times admitted that unvaccinated people have “lower rates of infection and hospitalization” of Covid-19 than vaccinated people. The image was obtained from The National Pulse website, where this is ensured in relation to people who previously contracted the virus.

Although it is true that the New York Times reported that a study found that previous infection with Covid-19 provided more protection than vaccination alone against the Delta variant, the publication distorts the facts, and omits that the same media ensures that this does not applies to all variants and that vaccination continues to be the best strategy, since infection carries many risks.

Arteaga confirms that it is false. “This stemmed from a clipping from a US CDC study post, which left out parts of the full post.”

I stress the importance of getting vaccinated and being up to date with booster doses. “You are 12 times more likely to enter the ICU and diewhen one is not vaccinated versus when one has the respective vaccines”, explains Arteaga.