Fact or fallacy – Diario de Centro America

gerardo castillo-ceballos

Faculty of Education and Psychology of the University of Navarra

We live in the digital age, a time in which, thanks to ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), society is linked with infinite possibilities of interaction. In theory, these new technologies can have a positive effect on adolescents if they do not abuse them and if they avoid using them arbitrarily and indiscriminately. They facilitate instant access to all types of information material, provide new ways of learning online and enable access to many leisure and entertainment resources.

The drawbacks of digital technology arise from its misuse and too much online interaction and less face-to-face presence. These potential pitfalls have been the subject of a recently published study in the United States (US General Report on Social Media). The document, which highlights the harm that social media use can cause to youth’s mental health, was prepared by the US Office of the Surgeon General with valuable input from US government partners. Different types of risks are described in it.

One of them points to the harm caused by exposure to unsuitable material, which can lead to suicide. Another risk is related to excessive, compulsive, and uncontrolled use, which can trigger anxiety, depression, and neuroticism. It added that closer collaboration between technology companies and families is needed to better protect the mental health of adolescents.

Hyperconnectivity has changed the normal leisure habits of teenagers to such an extent that they have become the loneliest generation in living memory. The amount of time minors spend with their friends has decreased significantly since the 1970s. This decline accelerated in 2010 (the boom time for smartphones). These are the findings of a study conducted by researchers at the University of San Diego.

Adolescents are a particularly vulnerable segment of the population.

It is ironic that young people feel so alone in today’s hyper-connected world. Teens say they connect so as not to feel alone, but they are not aware that it is these networks that cause the greatest loneliness, and an even worse consequence: social isolation. Julien Mauve, an expert on the relationship between loneliness and screens, says screens lock us in a completely virtual digital bubble that imprisons us in some way.

Adolescent distress, accompanied by uncertainty about personal identity, feelings of insecurity, and low self-esteem, will not be overcome without belonging to a peer group and being with friends. The inevitable anxiety arising from the physical and mental changes that accompany the journey from childhood to adulthood demands a relationship of friendship. The teenager needs to understand that he can know himself better by looking in front of him in the form of a mirror i.e. a friend. He also needs it as a catalyst for the process of personal maturity.

Adolescents are a segment of the population that is particularly vulnerable to the Internet and new technologies, at this age it is difficult to detect risks, such as Internet interference with studies and sports, new forms of harassment (cyberbullying) and A sedentary lifestyle that promotes overweight.

Parents and teachers have an important role in preventing problems related to information and communication technologies, providing adolescents with knowledge and skills that help them cope with these problems. Equally important is knowing your kids’ internet usage habits, which requires talking to them about what they do when they use new technologies.

Finally, it is convenient to teach them to plan their time in such a way that they do not devote it only and exclusively to the use of new technologies, and take the opportunity to do other important activities such as studying, reading, exercising or . being with friends. Parents must learn to use all the control resources that new technologies also provide, such as the many security systems available to prevent access to unauthorized pages.

Suitable for minors.

In a study on the subject, the Edir unit of the International University of Catalonia concluded that irritability, obsessive thoughts and social isolation are some of the habitual behaviors of screen-addicted children and adolescents, but that this addiction passes more attention than others. Like alcohol and drugs, although no less dangerous.