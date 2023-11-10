Factors affecting treatment after chemo in dMMR endometrial cancer

Bradley Core, MD Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology Oncology Lebert-Suss Family Professorship in Ovarian Cancer Research Awarded Director of Clinical Research for Gynecologic Oncology University of Colorado School of Medicine Aurora, CO

Please review systemic therapy options for patients with metastatic dMMR/MSI-H (mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instability-high) endometrial cancer.

What are your determining factors in selecting next-line therapy for a patient who has relapsed less than 12 months after a complete response to frontline carboplatin/paclitaxel? What if the patient has a partial response?

Bradley Core, MD: (Systemic therapy options include) Re-challenge chemotherapy with platinum doublet therapy. Hormonal therapy has been our mainstay, known as the only therapy for years. Single-agent therapy involves the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors. We do not use tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as lenvatineb (Lenvima) as a single agent, but it will fail under the pembrolizumab (Keytruda)/lenvatineb combination.

What is determining our choice of next line, and would this change if a patient’s prior response to carboplatin/paclitaxel was a partial response rather than a complete response? Would you order repeat molecular testing for that patient?

Ariel Soriano, MD: From my perspective, if the disease recurs (in less than 12 months) after multiple treatments, I want to give as much as possible, so immunotherapy plus lenvatinib would be my choice.

Shiven Patel, MD: I don’t think there are any wrong answers. The textbook answer will likely be single-agent immunotherapy. Anyone who is able to receive immunotherapy should receive it early in their disease, as it sometimes takes time to work. I have found it to be effective even when I move on to the next therapy. (However), if single-agent immunotherapy is going to work, there is no reason why pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib wouldn’t work, and I think that’s a better regimen that may be synergistic. Even if it’s not a textbook answer, I’d go with that. I’m not aware of any data where (adding lenvatinib) would make it work less well in MSI-H disease. I’m curious to see what you think about it.

run: I think that’s a great point… We’ll delve deeper into KEYNOTE-775 (NCT03517449), which was a trial of pembrolizumab/lenvatinib versus the provider’s choice of chemotherapy. You are right… does the combination of lenvatinib with pembrolizumab work better than pembrolizumab alone? We don’t know whether it works better or not, but what we do know is that for the FDA approval and the therapeutic benefit, you can definitely go with a single-agent checkpoint inhibitor. (DMMR/MSI-H is the population) for which they have been approved by the FDA. We know that it works very well in that patient population.

But you bring up a point that is often lost in the results of the KEYNOTE-775. We use (lenvatinib/pembrolizumab) for patients who have proficient MMR (PMMR) because it has shown benefit and has become the standard of care for PMMR patients. We also know that it works better in the DMMR group (compared to the PMMR group). However that trial wasn’t just trying to look at pMMR – about 20% of patients had dMMR, and they did exponentially better than pMMR patients.1

You are absolutely right that if you want to use both, you can. More about the toxicity profile (of concern). We can all agree that single-agent immunotherapy is going to have a better toxicity profile than the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab. I’m also glad to hear that some doctors aren’t afraid of lenvatinib because of the toxicity profile, because I hear a lot about it. I hope so (sure) because it’s a great double agent for the right patient.

I probably would not use platinum doublet chemotherapy in a patient who has had a recurrence less than 12 months later. We don’t talk about the platinum-free interval in uterine (or endometrial) cancer much, but it is still important. When we have an active therapy with a better adverse event profile and less bone marrow toxicity, (it suggests that) there should be some next line of therapy based on immunotherapy.

As far as repeat molecular testing goes, if you already have dMMR status (determined), you would look for another targeted therapy (retest only if you have). Whether you test it now or at another time, you should base your therapy on some form of immunotherapy at this point.

Then, if the patient had a partial response to the previous carboplatin/paclitaxel, they would probably have moved on to another therapy a little sooner and you would have probably added immunotherapy.

Patel: In a patient like this, if I started taking pembrolizumab and they started to progress subacutely, given that they are dMMR, would you add lenvatinib in that situation?

run: Very good thing. Yes, I usually do that. If I start a patient on single-agent immunotherapy, and they don’t have any tolerability issues, and they start to progress on it, I’ll add lenvatinib and I’ve seen amazing responses. When (the disease failed to respond to pembrolizumab, even more so) I got complete responses with that combination, just a little bit of progression. This is an excellent point, and I certainly see synergy when this happens in the optimal treatment regimen.

What factors influence your preferred immune checkpoint inhibitor for such a patient?

run: I have doctors say they have gotten approval (by insurance) for nivolumab (Opdivo), but nivolumab, durvalumab (Imfinzi), and avelumab (Bavencio) have not yet reached (FDA) approval for (endometrial cancer). Are. Dostarlimab (Gemperli) and pembrolizumab have the most data to date in uterine and endometrial cancer. I would use either one of them, and they are equally effective.

I don’t have anything specific that sways me to any one. For me, it’s the data that fits the patient best and I think will work. Prior trials for single-agent treatments…The KEYNOTE-158 (NCT02628067) and GARNET (NCT02715284) trials looked at dostarlimab (and) pembrolizumab (respectively), and the efficacy of both was quite similar.23 We shouldn’t compare the trials head-to-head (because they had different patient populations), but when you look at the duration of response and the rates of complete response, partial response, and stable disease, they are all remarkably similar. , even with a slightly different patient population in the dMMR group. So for me, there is no (test result) factor in it.

One factor will be pembrolizumab, (the ability to use) with every 6-week dosing. Some doctors have considered this, but there is little data on it at this time. More information is emerging about the dosage given every 6 weeks in uterine cancer.

Reference:

1. Maker V, Colombo N, Casado Herrez A, et al. Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab for advanced endometrial cancer. n english j med, 2022;386(5):437-448. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2108330

2. O’Malley DM, Bariani GM, Cassier PA, et al. Pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high advanced endometrial cancer: results of the KEYNOTE-158 study. J Clin Oncol, 2022;40(7):752-761. doi:10.1200/JCO.21.01874