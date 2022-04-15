‘Facts of Life’ alum Lisa Whelchel revealed her kids’ reaction to Jennifer Aniston playing Blair Warner on ‘Live’ special

Fans of the beloved classic sitcom the facts of life received a gift in December 2021 when the show was recreated at Jimmy Kimmel’s Live in front of a studio audience. Set in an all-girls boarding school, the NBC series featured four main characters: Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Jo (Nancy McKeon), Natalie (Mindy Cohn), and Tootie (Kim Fields), and recruited some A-listers to take about the roles for the mini-reboot. Whelchel ended up getting some street cred with her kids when they found out Jennifer Aniston from Friends fame was donning the Eastland uniform as her mother’s character.

Lisa Whelchel’s kids didn’t realize her level of fame

Whelchel commented that Aniston took over her role in the ABC special and shared her gratitude for the movie star’s involvement in the project.

“Are you kidding?” Whelchel told Extra. “Jen Aniston wouldn’t have had to say a word and she would have honored me for her to play her part, but she just did it right, it was amazing.”

Apparently, Whelchel’s three sons did not know how popular the facts of life it was in the ’70s and ’80s. Blair was often the focus of stories, so Whelchel got a lot of screen time. Still, her celebrity status didn’t register with her children until Aniston reprized the role of Whelchel.

“My children were not there when I was in the program” the facts of life former student explained to Fox News. So every time I tell them, ‘Hey, I was a big deal in the past,’ they’re like, ‘Okay, yeah, mom.’ But when Jennifer Aniston was cast as Blair, they were very impressed. So anything that impresses my kids makes me feel good.”

‘The Facts of Life’ remains a fan favorite

Although the sitcom went off the air in 1988, the facts of life fans can still get their fix thanks to streaming services. Whelchel commented on the show’s staying power decades after the series finale.

“You know, it always has something to do with childhood,” he commented. “It’s that childhood feeling. We try to hold on to those sweet moments and memories that get buried under the stress of adulthood.”

Now headlining MeTV collector’s callWhelchel considers his previous NBC sitcom a nostalgic throwback to simpler times.

“I know, for me, it brings the same comfort when my favorite shows are on TV,” he said. “It brings us back to having a small taste of what sometimes feels lost. … It’s a wonderful trip down memory lane.”

Lisa Whelchel wants realism in a reboot

With the popularity of reboots of classic TV shows still going strong, Whelchel revealed that there has been talk of reviving the facts of life.

“We have been talking about a reinvention of facts of life and bring him back,” the former sitcom star shared. “Nothing is set yet, but it’s been a lot of fun talking about it. What I’ve brought to the table for those conversations is that I’d love to see a little more acceptance of what reality is like for a middle-aged woman. …I’m about 15 pounds heavier than I was facts of life. … If we were to reimagine the show, I would really like my character to address the realities we face when we reach a certain age.”

She added: “Unless you want to spend your life exercising four hours a day and eating celery sticks, you will look like a middle-aged woman. And I don’t want to hide from that. I don’t want to feel less than. TV and movie actors and actresses have personal trainers and personal chefs. … I would like to appear a little more realistic. And I’m proud of my journey.”