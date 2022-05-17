Factum, in Saint-Jean-de-Braye, made an ad for Rihanna at Dior

In mid-April, the audiovisual production company Factum was contacted by the communication team of Fenty Beauty, singer Rihanna’s cosmetics brand.

The mission of Factum, a company located in Saint-Jean-de-Braye? Make the bottling of the fragrance glamorous, for the launch of the new Fenty eau de parfum social media campaign. Fenty is a brand owned by Rihanna and LVMH.

The team, made up of 100% Orléans image professionals, mobilized urgently to guarantee the delivery of the video on time and went to the perfume production lines, in the Christian Dior factory in Saint-Jean-de-Braye.

They sought to recreate the hushed and intimate atmosphere of the perfume’s promotional clip, victim of its success with two stockouts.

The images, shot, edited and soundtracked by the team, were used from April 26 for the launch of the new campaign.

It was put online in two stages: first on the brand’s Instagram account, then on that of the singer. The video has over 11 million views to date and over 1 million like.

Factum, born in 1999, has four permanent staff and works with many intermittent and self-employed workers. Established in Saint-Jean-de-Braye for fifteen years, the company is accustomed to working in the luxury sector and has collaborated for many years with other brands of the LVMH group.

Carole Tribout