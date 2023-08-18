Faculty of Health Sciences trained personnel from Valparaiso area community day centers

Responding to the training needs of professionals from Community Day Centers in the Valparaiso area, the main objective of the training day was developed by Faculty of Health Sciences of Wide Beach University In conjunction with National Service for the Elderly, Senama.

The appointment, which was held on the premises of the former Valparaiso prison, was attended by Dr. Luzmarina Silva, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and of Diego Diaz Santis, Regional Coordinator of the National Service for the Elderly, CENAMA, who highlighted the importance of this meeting, which was attended by approximately 70 people belonging to teams from 13 Community Day Centers in the Valparaiso area.

“We met the professionals working in these day centres, we found out their needs and based on that, this training was planned. I would also like to point out that as a university, we are a member of CIES (Interuniversity Center for Healthy Aging of CUECH Universities) and we develop various outreach activities with the environment around this issue, said the Dean.

He stated that, as of 2014, Faculty of Health Sciences Through a performance project that concerned caregivers, began a collaborative relationship with Cenama, which continues to this day.

for his part, Diego Diaz Santis, He emphasized that working with universities is very valuable to the public service they represent, especially in the area of ​​interaction with the environment and faculty.

“As a service, our commitment is to the elderly as well as to those who work on our devices. It is related to a commitment to training and we share this, above all, with public universities like UPLA, which has always been at the service of the community, ”said Diaz.

Origin of training

Diana Tello Guerra, teacher of occupational therapy And one of the academic organizers of the program (along with Natalia Muñoz Palma) stressed that the importance of this training is based on the fact that, over the past 30 years, our country has turned into a sustainable sector, progressing both in health Reasons such as decrease in infant mortality rate and fertility rate.

“In this context, day centers for the elderly play a fundamental role in promoting functionality among the elderly in their area. In other words, they help older people to continue satisfactorily with activities that are important to them within their community. It was in this context that the inspiration was born to set an example of support for day center teams in a variety of topics related to the elderly, said Diana Tello.

Academician Natalia Muñoz It was told that the first thing that was done was to diagnose through face-to-face and virtual meetings with the four-day centers where the needs of updating on geriatrics and geriatric issues were discussed with a focus on promoting efficiency and favoring wellness. was raised. old people.

“The idea to do this on the first day of the update thus arose, with the idea of ​​supporting other similar examples in the future to address all issues not covered in this first example. Furthermore, these trainings not only connect us to issues related to aging, but also enhance our role as educational institutions in favor of a better quality of life for the elderly in the region”, said Natalia Muñoz.

Both the faculty coordinating this conference belong to communities such as the Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology as well as the Interuniversity Center for Healthy Aging.

Contents

The training included a variety of materials: a current overview of the Valparaiso Area Day Center program was given by Franco Córdova; referral to day centers in the Valparaiso area; Presentation of community interventions with the elderly by occupational therapists Natalia Montes and Ximena Porras from the UPA 2195 project; Functionality and relation to pelvic floor, urinary incontinence and sexuality in the elderly. probing and comprehensive approaches by kinesiologist Margarita Janske; Nutrition and swallowing in the elderly with nutritionist Natalia Muñoz and speech therapist Andrea Miranda; and functionality and cognitive decline, in addition to case-based group work, which allowed us to see how integral work is done.