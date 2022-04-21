Faculty of Medicine, Collini at Il Dolomiti: “ Quality of Serie A students and Trento is not a branch of other universities but a school with full and total autonomy ”

TRENTO. “The School of Trento is not a branch of other universities as perhaps someone would have liked, it is a school with full and total autonomy in deciding who to hire”. To say it is Paolo Collini, the former rector of the University of Trento and one of the architects of the landing in the capital of the new training proposal. “But another fundamental aspect of the quality of a university site is given by the quality of the teaching and research carried out there and therefore by the quality of the teachers and researchers who work there (which in the case of medicine are mostly also doctors involved in welfare activities) “.

The former rector speaks on The Dolomites to respond to the letter, published on April 14, by Federico Busetti, forensic doctor in Bressanone with specialty in urology: “A story full of populism: the risk of a second-class structure, a rubbish site to send unwanted people ” (Here article). And Collini intervenes to take stock and to propose a counter-analysis of the benefits of the School of Medicine.

“We are talking about Serie B and I imagine this can refer to three aspects – says the former rector – the quality of the students (and therefore of graduates), the quality of teachers and researchers and the quality of the structures. As regards the quality of the students, Dr. Bussetti’s forecasts they are not confirmed by the factsgiven that those who have chosen Trento and have been admitted have a minimum test score among the highest in Italy, placing Trento in sixth place out of 50 Medicine offices in 2021. Trento ranks ahead of important universities such as the University of Padua in Treviso, the University of Verona, the offices of the University of Bologna in Romagna, just to name a few. The figure is also an improvement compared to 2020 when Trento was eighth “.

A letter in which the coroner in Bressanone retraced the steps of an idea that is not new; in addition to an analysis of the context in which the medical school is inserted, Busetti also proposes possible solutions to stand up to comparison with more historic universities, but also to find specificity and uniqueness: “Our geographical position and our history can help us“.

After an arm wrestling between Fugatti and his council and the University itself, directed at the time by the rector Collini, Trentino had decided to focus on the School of Medicine, while Bolzano took other paths. Many evaluations carried out by the University before the final decision and to adopt the current model.

“Then there is the idea ofEuregio. Anyone who has followed our events – explains Collini – knows that that was our initial proposal: an integrated school Trento-Bolzano with partner Innsbruck And Verona, with courses also in German. It is not easy to work with Austria because they are different legal systems and the Medical University of Innsbruck does not participate, unlike the Leopoldina University, in the agreement of the Euregio universities also signed by the ministers of Italy And Austria in 2012, but collaborations and alliances can certainly be developed. This idea was not only publicly presented on several occasions, reaffirmed in some of my interviews, but was formalized in a project sent to the Giunta of Bolzano which instead announced an agreement with the Catholic University for the opening of a branch (yes , just a branch) of that university in Bolzano, without relations with the University of Trento which has always said that it is ready to collaborate. Such a pity“.

THE LETTER IN FULL FORM