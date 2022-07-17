Faculty of Medicine criticized the MEC for authorizing the creation of an Association of Vapers

The School of Medicine came to the intersection of the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC) after the portfolio headed by Pablo Da Silveira authorized the creation of the Association of Vapers of Uruguay.

The decision caused the rejection of doctorswho understand that it has come drilling anti-smoking policy and it’s giving in to the important lobby of tobacco companies that promote the use of these devices arguing that they are “harmless”something that according to scientists is fake.

In a statement signed by the Dean of Medicine, Miguel Martínez, it is pointed out that the “electronic cigarettes” are varied devices and generally attractive formats that “vaporize liquids containing nicotine” and sometimes flavorings and other chemicals.

The faculty states that are often sold as “harmless” and even “effective” to quit tobacco use, which is “controversial”. “More and more studies are being reported that show its highly negative impact, by promoting relapse in those who quit smoking, even reducing the chances of those who want to quit this addiction and, what is more important, constituting a ‘gateway’ to nicotine addiction in children and adolescents”.

The doctors who sign the letter assure that there is scientific evidence on toxic and carcinogenic content in liquids and aerosols from electronic cigarettes and that medium-term cardiovascular and respiratory damage has been reported. “Other possible long-term health effects are still unknown,” they add.

At the same time, they emphasize that opposes the laws and decrees in force, and remember that in Uruguay the import, registration and sale of all forms of electronic cigarettes goes against the “WHO Framework Convention for Tobacco Control”, of which the country is a signatory. That agreement, in turn, urges states to “remain vigilant” against these “novel” and emerging products (such as cigarettes once were). Light) promoted by the tobacco industry.

“We insist on the need to sustain, protect and even strengthen the achievements made by our country in combating the tobacco epidemic, which is based on solid scientific evidence and must continue to be understood as a State Policy, which implies maintaining vigilant to ensure the right to health of all Uruguayans”states the document, which is signed by the scientific references Laura Llambí, Pablo Curbelo, Lucía Delgado and Gabriel Krygier.

The text also contains the support of the advisors Raquel Ballesté, Leonel Briozzo, Humberto Prinzo, Otto Prisch, Juan Riva, Julio Vignolo, Yamandú Bermudez, Luis Ruso, Antonella Bayda, Eros Ferreira and Matías Rabalez, and the dean’s assistants Laura Acevedo, Adriana Cassina, Victoria Coedo, Henry Cohen, Diana Domenech and Ricardo Roca.

The sale of electronic cigarettes of liquid solutions is prohibited

The criticisms come a few days after the MEC authorized the creation of the Association of Vapers. According to Montevideo Portal, the group brings together ex-smokers and hopes that the MSP “regulate the types of vaporizers and liquids that should be marketed in the country”.

Currently, the sale of electronic cigarettes containing liquid solutions is prohibited, while a March 2021 decree authorized the sale of dry tobacco devices only.

The association rejects this situation. “The vaping community is willing to work together with the MSP for a regulation that controls what we buy, who we buy from, what we are consuming and takes us out of the risk-laden environment in which we have to move in order to vape”explained its president Washington Miraballes.

vapers established One of its objectives is to promote, through education, ways to reduce the harm associated with smoking. and in this way “actively contribute to actions aimed at reducing smoking.” “Thousands of people in Uruguay have already quit smoking thanks to vaporizers, without tobacco or combustion, and without smoke,” reports the association.

So far, electronic cigarettes to heat dry tobacco do not pay Imesi, but the situation is about to change because the government included in the Accountability project – under study by Parliament – the extension of this tax to these devices.