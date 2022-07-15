Faculty of Medicine mourns the death of a student and asks to act against violence

The Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of San Carlos de Guatemala (USAC), lamented the death of the fourth-year student of the Physician and Surgeon, Juan José Vicente López, and stressed that, with his death, Guatemala has lost a valuable citizen in one of the innumerable violent events in the country. He allegedly died in an assault.

In addition, the Faculty expressed its condolences to family and friends, whom they remembered as a colleague, son and brother with many dreams of becoming a doctor and providing his services for the health of the population.

CONCERN ABOUT VIOLENCE

“As an academic institution, we express our immense concern about the violence in the country, which is one of the main causes and losses of children among the Guatemalan population,” he said in a statement.

He also indicated that, according to media reports, the country is currently experiencing a significant uptick in violence, which had decreased during the restriction measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mynor Moto continues to be a fugitive from justice for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.👇 https://t.co/XuCzlU5sl3 – La Hora Newspaper (@lahoragt) July 14, 2022

The faculty added that violence in society “can and should be prevented”, addressing its social determinants, including poverty, low schooling, lack of job opportunities, among others.

DEMAND TO IMPROVE STRATEGY

For this reason, this academic unit demanded that the Ministry of the Interior improve surveillance strategies and conditions to prevent violence, especially, but not exclusively, in the surroundings of hospitals and family clinics where a high student population works, as well as workers. health, patients and families.

The Association of Medical Students demands that the PNC and the MP investigate the death of medical student Juan José Vicente López. Likewise, they ask that the USAC Faculty of Medicine find solutions to protect the lives of the student body. pic.twitter.com/hYAkwBZSVl – La Hora Newspaper (@lahoragt) July 14, 2022

“We demand that the State of Guatemala and its Executive, Legislative and Judicial bodies dedicate decisive efforts, with plans, resources and concrete actions to effectively combat the structural causes of violence in the country, rooted in social inequity, lack of opportunities for the development of all people, poverty, corruption and all the evils that constantly plunge Guatemala into an abyss of frustration and despair”, he pointed out.

DIED FROM SHARPENED WOUND

According to the report of the National Civil Police (PNC), López had a sharp wound in the chest area, for which he was transferred to the Roosevelt Hospital emergency room at 3:20 p.m., however, he died.