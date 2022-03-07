Faculty of Medicine of the UAEMéx recognized by the Government of Mexico City as a national benchmark for educational quality – unomásuno

As a result of its educational quality and national prestige, the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx) was recognized by the head of the Ministry of Health of Mexico City, who highlighted the recent incorporation of the medical specialties of pediatrics and neonatology in hospitals in the Mexican capital.

In an ordinary session of the H. University Council, the person in charge of the office of the Direction of the academic space, Jerónimo Amado López Arriaga, highlighted that through a letter sent by the Secretary of Health of the capital, the commitment of the Autonomous State of Mexico to form essential medical cadres for the country.

The university server emphasized that the seat of the specialty of Pediatrics is the pediatric hospital “Villa”, and the specialty of neonatology is based at the general hospital “Dr. Enrique Cabrera.

On the other hand, in a session corresponding to the month of February, the creation of the specialties of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Epidemiology and Occupational and Environmental Medicine presented by the Faculty of Medicine was approved.

López Arriaga explained that these study programs are transcendent in the current context we face, especially Epidemiology, since it will allow the training of professionals who will help in the early detection of diseases.

Also, the restructuring of the Doctorate in Engineering Sciences was approved, which seeks to train high-level professionals with a solid scientific, methodological and technical training that contributes to the generation of engineering knowledge in the application of artificial intelligence and sustainable systems.

In this regard, the director of the Faculty of Engineering of the UAEméx, Germán García Benítez, mentioned that this doctorate responds to the environmental agenda, as well as to technological advances.

In addition, the restructuring of the degree programs in Industrial Engineering and Systems and Communications Engineering to be taught in a mixed mode was approved, which will allow an increase in the enrollment of this study plan.

