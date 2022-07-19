Faculty of Medicine questioned the government’s endorsement to create the Association of Vapers and asks to explain the “risk” | the daily

“We need or want those who have to be in supervision of this to be issued clearly so that no one is deceived about these systems, which is a sophisticated way of what it was in my time to smoke with a filter or smoke Light”, he stated to the daily Miguel Martínez, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Republic (FMed), in relation to the recent authorization given by the Ministry of Education and Culture to create the Association of Vapers of Uruguay (Asavope).

In a statement issued by the entity to be created, it is explained that as “main objective” Asavope will promote “the use of vaporizers as a harm reduction tool” and, among other points, that they will generate “instances and tools for sensible regulation” .

For Martínez, however, it is necessary to “warn that there is a risk” in the use of vaporizers and that it is “what the tobacco industry has always done”: “change the rules a little and try to make it passable and even be a contributor to new forms of consumption that go against anti-smoking policies. “If we play down the importance of it, saying that it’s not really that bad, all of this becomes easier and it seems that we are beginning to see nicotine as a friend. And that is not like that and it will never be like that, ”she sentenced.

For just over a month and a half, the dean of the FMed has been waiting for a response from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) to grant them a meeting. Within the framework of the commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day, on June 1, the council of the university resolved, among other things, that the dean request an interview with the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, and the director of Health, Miguel Asqueta, “in order to convey to them the concern and willingness to collaborate so that our country remains in the leadership position it has earned” in the fight against tobacco.

The creation of Asavope would be a new topic to discuss at the meeting, according to Martínez. “In short, what is being done is softening the idea of ​​selling,” he said, and what worries the dean is that on the part of the MSP authorities there is “an attitude that is not clear” when “they have to do against this type of action carried out by the tobacco industry”. In that understanding, they want the leaders to explain that it is “a risk”.

Likewise, Martínez said that the approval by the MEC of the new association “called their attention”, because they understand that “it is a first step towards a kind of certification of these products, that they lack a lot of research and what exists puts them frankly in doubt.”

At the time of requesting the meeting with the leaders of the MSP, there were also other concerns on the table. Laura Llambí, coordinator of the Smoking Unit of the Hospital de Clínicas and FMed delegate in the Interinstitutional Advisory Commission for Tobacco Control, told the daily that the commission met with Minister Salinas, in May 2021, about Decree 87/021 that enables electronic heated tobacco devices and they consider “a setback in tobacco control policies.”

The decree was approved in March 2021 and enables the sale, import and registration of electronic devices that have a technology that heats dry tobacco. Llambí recalled that the measure was promoted by the government without the participation of the specialized commission. During the exchange with the minister, “the negative of the authorization was clear, but the decree is still in force; In fact, Salinas proposed to deal with the issue in the Presidency but no progress was made in the repeal, ”he said.

FMed asks to continue with “a State policy”

Once the creation of Asavope was endorsed, the FMed issued a statement: “We insist on the need to sustain, protect and even strengthen the achievements made by our country in combating the tobacco epidemic, which is based on solid scientific evidence and that it must continue to be understood as a State policy, which implies remaining vigilant to ensure the right to health of all Uruguayans”.

The conclusion of the scientific references, counselors, members of the Deanship and the dean himself who signed the text is supported through several points. In the first instance, it is clarified that the so-called “electronic cigarettes” are “various devices and generally attractive formats that vaporize liquids that contain nicotine, and sometimes flavorings and other chemical substances.”

On the other hand, they affirm that “more and more studies are being reported that show its highly negative impact, by promoting relapse in those who quit smoking, even reducing the chances of those who want to quit this addiction.” They also say that it has been shown that the use of electronic devices constitutes a “‘gateway’ to nicotine addiction in children and young people.”

They also said that there is currently scientific evidence that proves the “existence of toxic and carcinogenic contents in liquids and aerosols of electronic cigarettes”, and that “cardiovascular and respiratory damage (life-threatening serious acute lung damage) has been reported to medium term” as well as “other possible long-term health effects” that are still unknown.

Finally, they recall that in the country “the import, registration and sale of all forms of electronic cigarettes goes against the WHO Framework Convention [Organización Mundial de la Salud] for Tobacco Control, of which our country is a signatory and opposes the laws and decrees in force”.