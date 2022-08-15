Faculty of Medicine received regional certification of “academic and scientific quality”

The Faculty of Medicine released a statement this Friday stating that it received the “opinion of the Ad-Hoc Commission in which it is reported that the Doctor of Medicine career was reaccredited by the ARCU-SUR System, which certifies the quality academic and scientific of the universities of South America”.

This reaccreditation will be valid for the next six years. As expressed by the Faculty in the document, the ARCU-SUR system denotes “quality parameters and its objective is the continuous improvement of the quality of the training processes in university careers.”

The rector of the University of the Republic, Rodrigo Arim, celebrated the news on Twitter and highlighted the commitment of teachers, officials and members of the co-government of the Faculty of Medicine.

“The medical career has been reaccredited, a clear sign of the commitment to demanding quality standards by the teaching bodies, civil servants and members of the co-government of our Faculty of Medicine,” wrote the economist.

ARCU-SUR is the Regional Accreditation System for University Careers, it is the result of an Agreement between the Ministers of Education of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile, approved by the MERCOSUR Common Market Council through Decision CMC No. 17/08.

The System is administered by each National Accreditation Agency that is part of the Network of National Accreditation Agencies (RANA) and includes the following degrees: Agronomy, Architecture, Nursing, Engineering, Veterinary Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Geology and Economics.

Source: Montevideo Portal