Faculty of Medicine: the judicial opinion is “scientifically wrong, epidemiologically risky and socially irresponsible” | the daily

On Thursday night, authorities and teachers from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Republic issued a statement in which they express “our deepest rejection of a judicial opinion that we understand to be scientifically wrong, epidemiologically risky and socially irresponsible,” in reference to the sentence of the Contentious-Administrative Judge Alejandro Recarey who suspended vaccination in children under 13 years of age. The decision was questioned almost unanimously by the political system and by doctors and scientific societies.

The Faculty of Medicine joined these reactions. In the statement, the authorities and teachers point out: “All the well-conducted studies in the world show a very good safety and effectiveness of vaccination with an excellent benefit/risk ratio. This judicial decision, which is in force today (and hopefully for a short time), entails a potential risk since we still do not know the long-term consequences that the disease could entail.”

Support our journalism.

Subscribe for $195/month

They consider that from the social point of view the damage “could be irreparable”: “It will last for other times, other vaccines and other treatments, affecting people who cannot assert their opinion.” In that sense, they demand the review of the measure and make available “the scientific information currently available in this regard.”

In addition to Dean Miguel Martínez, teachers and specialists Henry Cohen, Julio Medina, Mónica Pujadas, Victoria Franchez, Laura Accebedo, Adriana Cassina, Catalina Pírez and Ricardo Roca signed the statement.

Medical Association: vaccines are “one of the most equitable measures available to protect the population”

For its part, the Medical Association of Uruguay (CMU) also issued a statement to the population in which it highlights the benefit of the vaccine to prevent the serious evolution of the disease, which is “especially important among people (children, adolescents and adults) with comorbidities. It marks that in Uruguay vaccination is not mandatory, and that vaccines as such “are an indispensable good and one of the most equitable measures available to protect the population.”

“The CMU expresses its deep concern at the suspension of a Public Health measure through a judicial decision that curtails the freedom to choose of fathers, mothers and adults in charge of children and adolescents,” the text ends.