‘Faculty of Medicine too far from the hospital. Here are the problems of teachers and students “

We receive and publish an intervention by Dr. Davide Bastoni – a Piacenza specialist in Emergency Medicine, Clinical Ultrasound, Echocardiography – regarding the recent developments of the opening project of the Faculty of Medicine inside the former military hospital in via Beverora.

I read with interest the agreement between the Ministry of Defense, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Municipality of Piacenza and the University of Parma to bring, in the future (it is not known how soon in reality), the seat of the course of studies in medicine and surgery in English at the former military hospital of Piacenza.

Thanking all the actors involved for their efforts, I ask some questions of a practical nature, as a former medical student. In my professional training I was able to attend not only the University of Parma, but also other Italian universities and I spent part of my career in Germany and England.

In all the places I have attended, the medical and surgical degree course is close to the hospital or even included in its buildings.

In Piacenza, on the other hand, they would like to create the headquarters in the Via Beverora area (i.e. former military hospital) and at the same time the construction of the new hospital near the prison, outside the perimeter of the ring road, is being planned: practically on the other side of the city.

Now, I expose some questions, which I hope have already been addressed in the analysis:

– the student who has a theoretical lesson and then a practical lesson on the same day, will he have to move back and forth by public transport from one part of the city to the other? Will there be ad hoc shuttles?

– the student who wants to study in the library that I imagine will be present at the course site, after an internship in the hospital, will have to spend half an hour in traffic to return to the library?

– the student who attends a ward as an additional elective teaching activity and who has a tight deadline to get to the lessons, will he have to give up the practice in the ward?

– shouldn’t we go towards reducing city traffic?

– will there be laboratories (for example pathological anatomy, autopsies, histological slide laboratories, etc.) or will the students have to move to the hospital in traffic?

– has it been thought that the majority of professors will also be clinicians who may work in the hospital? Do we make them travel back and forth around the city in traffic wasting time?

Sure that there will be some explanations to all these questions of mine, I thank all those who have paid for having brought the course of medicine and surgery in English in Piacenza: now we try not to let the students escape.

Davide Bastoni

Doctor and Piacenza