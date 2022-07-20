Faculty of Medicine warns that the government’s change of course on anti-smoking policy is “wrong: a setback, a weakening”

The Ministry of Education and Culture approved the creation of the Association of Vapers, thus opening the way to legalize vaporizers by the Ministry of Public Health, after which the Faculty of Medicine issued a statement warning of the health risk involved in consuming these devices. advertised as less harmful than cigarettes. “The World Health Organization tells us to remain alert, vigilant and attentive to the appearance of new products called ‘novel and emerging'”, warned Laura Llambí, coordinator of the Smoking Unit of the Hospital de Clínicas, in Informative Menu.

Llambí stressed in this regard that “the position taken by the Faculty is based on evidence, on scientific studies, and at the same time the Faculty makes a call to remember that Uruguay is a signatory country of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control of the World Organization of health”.

He then added that this United Nations agency “tells us that (…) we remain alert, vigilant and vigilant in the face of the appearance of new products called ‘novel and emerging’ – electronic cigarettes fall into that technical category -, that they do not flexibilizations in the regulations, do not refer to less harm if it is not proven, do not allow interference by the tobacco industry in local regulations”.

He described the characteristics of electronic cigarettes, their components and how they are used, he did the same with vaporizers and warned about the damage.

The doctor later evaluated that “these explicit flexibilizations, such as the decree to allow the use of heated tobacco, and this other where there is still no change in the regulations but an association is promoted that in turn promotes something that is prohibited and that does it through networks, and that it is not adequately controlled that these devices are neither illegally sold at the fair nor advertised on the networks, is a change of course in what was the tobacco control policy in Uruguay, “he lamented. .

“We misunderstand the change of course in the sense that, as we had been working as a country, apart from having been recognized in the world for leadership, awarded as a country, it had shown results; So globally, with a public health perspective, yes, we see it as a setback, as a weakening, as these small cracks in the regulations come to undermine global achievements.”