Facundo Torres scored his first goal for Orlando City and gave him the win – Ovation – 03/19/2022

The summons to play the last double date of the Qualifiers for Uruguay went down very well with Facundo Torreswho before embarking on the trip to Montevideo to join the Celeste scored his first goal in MLS of the United States, which was worth the Orlando City’s 1-0 away win over the LA Galaxy.

The Uruguayan striker started and played 84 minutes, in which he was the best offensive figure of the team, with an efficiency of 82% in passes and a goal in the only shot that went to the goal of the two he made, according to the data provided. by SofaScore to Ovation.

César Araújo also took part in the match, who completed the 90′. Torres scored the only goal of the match after 9 minutes after receiving a cross from the right and hitting a powerful header when he fell into the area coming from behind.

The lions roar @OrlandoCitySC!@facutorresss he unmarks himself and filters through the defense to make it 1-0.#LAvORL pic.twitter.com/susKNjaGVk — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) March 19, 2022

With this win, Orlando City — which was dominated throughout the game but defended well — moved into second place in the Eastern Conference with 7 points behind the Philadelphia Union (10) and sixth overall among 28 teams.