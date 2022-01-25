Fad course “Forensic genetics in civil and criminal fields” of the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine organizes the FAD course entitled “Forensic genetics in civil and criminal fields”.

The course, carried out with the support of the National Order of Biologists, will be active from 27 January to 31 December 2022 and will assign 12 ECM credits. Biologists, physicians specializing in medical genetics and forensics, and biomedical laboratory health technicians may participate.

Forensic genetics is a discipline that in recent decades has also developed through the implementation of molecular genetics techniques and which has seen DNA analyzes become for the courts an essential reference for both civil and criminal investigations. It is important to define the laboratory requirements that must be guaranteed so that the results can be considered fully reliable and the ways in which the forensic geneticist must transmit the results to the Judge through the drafting of technical advice. It was considered useful to organize a course that defines the role of professionals in this area and provides, in addition to a technical and legal update, also some basic principles useful for the profession of forensic geneticist.

For information, see brochure.