Faded memory and poor concentration could be symptoms of this condition and not of dementia

The mind is the most fascinating part of our body, thoughts, emotions and all the movements of our body start from it. The power of our thoughts is able to positively influence all our actions. Thinking positively helps you relate well to others and have confidence in yourself. However, mental disorders are progressively increasing among the population, even young ones.

Furthermore, among the most frightening diseases we find neurological ones, especially since many of them, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, still have no cure yet. But only treatments that improve the quality of life.

However, if you feel like you have a faint memory and poor concentration, it could be symptoms of this condition and not dementia. It could be another disorder, which if it becomes chronic could have a very negative impact on the lives of sufferers and family members. That is, anxiety which is the most common psychiatric pathology among our population, which when it becomes pathological can interfere with one’s lifestyle.

There are different forms of anxiety and it is often difficult for sufferers to recognize the problem and consult a specialist. When anxiety disorders go on for some time, they can get worse if you don’t get the right treatment. It is generalized anxiety disorder if it has been present for more than 6 months and you have difficulty managing it.

Those who suffer from anxiety are constantly worried and tend to over-control situations. Pathological anxiety, in the face of certain everyday situations, causes an abnormal emotional response, excessive, non-functional with respect to real stimuli.

Here’s how to recognize the symptoms

Symptoms of anxiety can manifest themselves as tremors, a lump in the throat, chills or hot flashes, muscle aches, dizziness, dizziness, difficulty falling asleep. They can also have psychic manifestations such as lightheadedness, difficulty concentrating, irritability, fear of facing something, dying or being overly alarmed. Pathological anxiety in most cases manifests itself in sudden panic attacks. That is, manifestations of intense fear accompanied by psychic and somatic symptoms.

In the presence of these disorders it is important to talk to your doctor and evaluate the opportunity to consult a specialist. There are several treatments to cure this ailment. In fact, in addition to drugs, there are psychological therapies that help control anxiety. In this way, considerable benefits will be found, learning to manage situations and to face the situations of everyday life with the right measure.

