Fadoi, it will take at least a year to recover hospitalizations and services – Health

At least a year to recover hospitalizations and services ‘lost’ due to the fourth pandemic wave. It emerges from the survey launched by the Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi), conducted on 19 regions, and which estimates the time needed to return to ordinary activity in hospital wards at least 12 months. The reduction in scheduled hospitalizations, albeit without reaching the near-blackout levels of the first waves, has nevertheless imposed a reduction in hospitalizations which, explains Fadoi, in 37.5% of cases was contained between 10 and 20% of those planned, but that in 12.5% ​​of hospitals it was between 20 and 50%, while in 16.7% of cases the block was total.

The worse for the planned services, such as analyzes, diagnostic tests and specialist visits. In this case, in 29.2% of the structures the reduction was between 20 and 50%, over 50% in 8.3% of the hospitals, while in 16.7% of cases all planned services were suspended. . On the other hand, the percentage of those who, on the other hand, did not suffer any slowdown in activities. A car that is still struggling to restart. In 45.8% of cases the resumption of ordinary hospitalization is currently between 60 and 90%, in 8.3% of the structures it is not recovered at all, while in 8.4% of cases the hospitalization activity resumed on average below 50% of that hypothesized. The situation is more or less similar regarding the resumption of scheduled services, which in 62.5% of cases is between 60 and 90%, even if 8.3% of structures still in total shutdown persist. The share of those who have instead recovered at 100% is 25%.