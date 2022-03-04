FAILED BUSINESSES – Mike Trout says MLB acted in bad faith with players

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout said Wednesday that the owners of the MLB teams acted in bad faith in the negotiating process with the players.

“Instead of negotiating in good faith, MLB blocked us,” Trout said in a message on Twitter, noting that instead of reaching a fair agreement, the authorities, led by commissioner Rob Manfred, decided to cancel the start the season.

“Instead of negotiating a fair deal, Rob (Manfred) canceled the games,” said the three-time AL MVP winner with the Angels.

Trout, who in his message expressed his desire to be on the field, noted that players “have to get this right” for the future generations of Major League Baseball.

“The players are united, for our game, for our fans and for all the players who come after us. It is our duty for future generations,” he specified.

The players’ union and the owners of the MLB teams kept negotiating for nine consecutive days in Jupiter, Florida and after failing to reach an agreement that ended the work stoppage that began on December 2, 2021, Commissioner Manfred announced the suspension of the start of the 2022 Major League season, initially scheduled for March 31.

Negotiations between the two sides are expected to continue on Thursday in New York City.