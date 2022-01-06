“Failed by the Americans”. Survey nightmare for Biden: consent to the lows

The decline in consensus for the president continues uninterruptedly Joe Biden. After the disastrous abandonment of Afghanistan by the US military last summer, in fact, the president was no longer able to convince the majority of Americans about his work. Especially for issues related to inflation and the country’s economic management. As reported by theAgi, which cites data from a survey of the Cnbc, 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s work, the highest percentage since his term in office. In September, the Americans who did not appreciate the work of the president were at 54%, in April at 49%. The management of the economy is at the top of the reasons for dissent. Biden’s approval rate continues to decline: the poll showed it is at 44%, down from 46% in September and 51% in April. 2022 therefore begins in the worst way for the US president, while his administration is committed to countering rising inflation and resurrecting the Build Back Better reform after having stalled in recent weeks in the Senate.

Biden, polls drop off: Americans reject his management of the economy

As reported by the survey of Cnbc, the economy remains the top priority for Americans for men and women, of all age groups, Latino and white voters, with and without college education. Respondents of color, who called “racism” their top priority, also said the economy ranks second. As many as 60% of 1,895 respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s management of the economy, marking a decline of six percentage points from last September. 72% of respondents are strongly displeased with how the US administration is trying to quell rising inflation, on top of US concerns.

About 84% of respondents said consumer goods prices are higher than a year ago, while only 19% say they earn more over the same period. And only 23% say they believe inflation is starting to fall or will begin to fall soon. Respondents tend to blame Biden (38%) for price hikes over other issues. But the problems do not end there, because Biden does not shine even in the management of the pandemic, where he initially shone: 55% of the interviewees in fact said they disapprove of the management of the president. Current polls suggest Democrats could face full-blown rout in November’s midterm elections, where they risk handing the majority in Congress over to Republicans.

Cruz: “Probable impeachment of Biden”