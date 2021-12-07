Sports

“Failure to be awarded the Ballon d’Or? I won’t hide it, I was disappointed”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 2 minutes read

JUVE, CAVANI BACK IN FASHION? URUGUAGIO POSSIBLE REINFORCEMENT FOR JANUARY

Juve, is Cavani back in fashion? Uruguayan reinforcement possible for JanuaryEdinson Cavani, born in 1987 for Manchester United and the Uruguayan national team, could be back in fashion for Juventus: as reported by the Spanish colleagues of “Todofichajes.com”, the South American bomber, little used by the English this season, …

JUVENTUS 2-0 GENOA: DYBALA DOMINATES THE SCENE, CONFIRMATIONS FOR PELLEGRINI, BERNARDESCHI AND BENTANCUR, MORATA TOO NERVOUS

Juventus-Genoa 2-0: Dybala dominates the scene, confirmations for Pellegrini, Bernardeschi and Bentancur, Morata too nervous Szczesny 6: inactive for the entire first half, in the second half he is called into question only on a cross from the left. Cuadrado 7: unlocks the match with a Eurogol, then it is a constant thorn in the side of the Genoa defense. Attack and defend with …

LIVE TJ – PESCARA – JUVENTUS SPRING 1-1 ENDS HERE. SAKHO ANSWERS MBANGULA

LIVE TJ - PESCARA - JUVENTUS SPRING 1-1 ENDS HERE. Sakho replies to Mbangula90 ‘+ 7’ – PESCARA ENDS HERE -JUVENTUS SPRING. Balanced and sparkling match between the two teams who did not spare themselves with opportunities. Bianconeri took the lead in the 66th minute with Mbangula, but the ‘mockery’ equalizer reached the 90th with Sakho. Third…

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

it’s super-g time to close the Canadian triptych, the blue army tries

2 days ago

the Russian campaign is unfortunate for Olimpia Milano. Farewell primacy

3 weeks ago

Biasin: “Inter, the best news of all has arrived for the future”

November 2, 2021

Aggression Hamraoui, Abidal’s wife asks for a divorce after her husband’s betrayal

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button