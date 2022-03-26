Failure to comply with anti-covid rules in the assembly, the court cancels 2 condominium resolutions

PADUA – Two resolutions of onecondominium meetingof the Borromeo palace and of the complex Borromeo-Calatafimi in the historic center, they were canceled because of failure to comply with the anti covid rules. This was decreed by the judge of the civil court Anna Grazia Santel with two sentences of 16 and 18 March. The complaint, through the lawyer Rodolfo Romito, was presented by the non-profit society of mutual aid “Migrantes” owner of a small office in via Dei Borromeo. It was the president who noticed the violation of the regulations to contain the pandemic Giuseppina Guarriera.

MORE INFORMATION









THE FACTS

On February 3, 2021, a shareholders’ meeting of condominium, among the participants also the owners of a well-known accountancy firm, convened by the pro tempore administrator Studio Tosato srl. Everything seemed to have taken place in full compliance with the law, but the complaint presented by Migrantes brought to light another reality: the assembly was organized not respecting the anti covid rules. So much so that the judge of the civil court decided to cancel the two resolutions.

THE COMPLAINT

“I noticed the non-compliance with the anti-covid rules – explained Guarriera president of Migrantes – because in fact I have not received no convocation at the assembly. I was not even told to be able to participate electronically, for example through the Zoom platform ».

And so, taking an interest in his failure to call, Guarriera discovered how the condominium assembly of Palazzo Borromeo and the Borromeo-Calatafimi complex had taken place. «The assembly took place inside the Italian-German Institute in a space of 58 square meters – explained Gaurriera – And in presence, respecting the distance imposed by law of 4 meters, there should have been 14 people. But in reality there were 37 condominiums present. And here they were violated anti covid measures “.

And again: «We have challenged the two resolutions with the lawyer Romito – concluded Gaurriera – also for multiple violations in the accounts and in the various items on the agenda, as many as 29 points on one and another 19 on the other. Then there will be other judgments that will evaluate the irregularities in the estate of the accounting condominium, in the management of the condominium and in the assignment of executive projects to untitled persons and condominium works contracts for over three million euros without having been adequately justified “.

The non-profit society of mutual aid “Migrantes” also challenged two other resolutions, again according to him for failure to comply with the rules for containing the pandemic.