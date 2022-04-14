Fair of jobs, courses and scholarships to study in Miami

As Miami establishes itself as a tech hub, the demand to fill jobs that require programming, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence skills will continue to grow, and with it the potential for high wages, above the $60,000 and $70,000.

If this is good news for city residents, it is even better that there are opportunities to take accelerated courses, or fully focus on a four-year career in these fields, while also applying for grants and scholarships to these studies materialize.

Miami Dade College offers the MDC Tech platform, which brings together information about programs and scholarships offered by the College in one online place, as well as connecting employers, community centers and students so they can access talent and opportunities. in the Miami tech ecosystem.

“MDC Tech is like a very large umbrella, the first thing is to prepare the student, the second is to help them find a job,” Antonio Delgado, vice president of Innovation and Technological Collaborations at Miami Dade College, told the Miami Herald, indicating that in Miami there is a lot talent and one of the objectives of the platform is to put them in contact with employers.

At the same time, the College will host a job fair presented by Venture Miami, the work team created by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, to promote the technological and innovation ecosystem in the city, which also has among its objectives connect talent with jobs.

The Venture Miami Tech Job Fair, a free event open to the public, takes place this Thursday, April 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.

More than 60 companies will seek local talent to fill technology and non-tech positions. Job applicants are instructed to be ready for the interview and to be hired on the spot, so dress for the occasion, with an up-to-date resume and the necessary documents to work.

Participating companies include Zumper, Trend, OpenStore, Slalom, Schonfeld, Reef, Amazon, Majority, Inktel, Kaseya, Blackstone, EveryMundo and Blockchain.

A preparation center for tech jobs in Miami

MDC has been establishing itself as an option to prepare students for the jobs of the future. His program in partnership with Tesla to train electric car technicians is a popular option in Miami, which now also has a special grant to train women to service Tesla cars.

In February MDC announced that it will receive a $15 million investment from the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, the Knight Foundation and the Downtown Miami Development Authority to expand technology programs.

One of the fields benefited from this program, with great demand to create jobs today, and which will be even more coveted in the future, is that of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Most of the investment that MDC received is going to be dedicated to teaching students what artificial intelligence is and how it is applied,” said Delgado.

Students in the MDC Cybersecurity Center, one of the technology majors, which will now be expanded with Artificial Intelligence courses, as a pathway to prepare students for good paying jobs. SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

General knowledge about AI will be available to all students, not just those specializing in this field, to prepare them at a basic level to have these skills in the future, Delgado specified.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks that are usually performed by humans because they require intelligence and judgment.

Some of the courses that will be offered at the MDC will focus on applied AI, which is what allows Netflix to recommend new options for you. streaming guided by your previous tastes, Delgado exemplifies.

Artificial Intelligence helps companies understand business data very effectively, saving resources, so its practical applications are endless, adds Delgado.

Artificial Intelligence courses at MDC

The College will start with a pilot program, AI Thinking, to be delivered in the fall semester of 2022, which begins in September.

It has a grant to develop interdisciplinary courses and certificates in Artificial Intelligence, with a view to creating a four-year bachelor’s degree in applied AI.

“This course was created in conjunction with the non-profit organization AI4ALL, which provides us with an instructor who gives certain programming details using the Python program, and who also talks about the ethical use of that technology,” Eduardo told el Nuevo Herald. Salcedo, professor of Engineering, Technology and Design at the MDC.

Salcedo indicates that everything that surrounds us today is related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), from the way in which products are placed in a CVS, which analyzed the data to know at what height it is best to place milk bottles, to Google Map indications of where there is more traffic.

“Everything has been created based on the data accumulated by the devices, and the more data the programs created with AI are given, the better they are at providing a service,” Salcedo pointed out.

The College is looking for Artificial Intelligence professors and plans to create an associate degree in AI, which can be earned in two years. To do this, MDC is collaborating with specialists who have worked at NASA, IBM and Amazon.

When a student graduates as an AI specialist, a relatively new field, they could earn a salary of more than $60,000, Salcedo said, noting that they are benchmarking what graduates of a similar specialty, data analysts, earn.

As part of the technology push the College will receive, Saif Ishoof, former Senior Innovation and Technology Advisor to Mayor Suarez, was awarded a Presidential Innovation Fellowship and will now serve as Technology Advisor to MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

Its mission is to establish contact between the regional industry partners and the programs and initiatives that exist in the MDC.

“I believe that the most important pillar of competitiveness in Miami is centered on people. Companies that are growing understand that they have to invest in acquiring, retaining and developing talent,” Saif Ishoof said, noting that companies establish “strategic partnerships with higher education institutions like MDC to invest in their future by paying for internships and apprenticeships for their leaders.” and employees”.

Tech Job Fair in Miami

Venture Miami Tech, April 14, 4-7 p.m., Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2 Ave.

You can register to attend the fair here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venture-miami-tech-hiring-fair-2-tickets-228460751257?aff=erelexpmlt

Use coupon code VENTUREMIAMI to receive two free $15 Uber credits. The code will only be active one hour before and after the event.

