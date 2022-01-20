IRPEF 2022, news for rates and deductions: with the Budget Law as soon as it is approved, a fairer system or were more relevant changes needed?

“Supporting the recovery of the economy in a restart phase, as well as acting on the tax component of the tax wedge” are the main purposes of the reform of personal income tax fine-tuned in the Maneuver, as stated in the fact sheet of the Ministry of Economy and Finance published January 19, 2022.

From a concrete point of view, underlines the MEF, they have been two directions:

guarantee benefits to the generality of Italian taxpayers ;

; initiate an action rationalization of the tax.

Objectives achieved? The word passed to the readers of Tax information called to express themselves through a dedicated survey.



IRPEF 2022 Fairer system?

To participate in the survey on the topic, click on “Take part in the survey” in the box at the top of the article.

To deepen the answer with comments, reasons and considerations, you can send an email with the subject “IRPEF 2022 – survey” at the address [email protected].

IRPEF 2022, news for rates and deductions: a fairer system? The word to the readers

The resources used for the new IRPEF 2022 amount to 7 billion euros: 4.357 million euros come from the reduction of tax evasion and another three billion come from the figures provided by the Conte government for the tax reform.

The new in effect from 1 January 2022 they have redefined rates and brackets, with a reduction from 5 to 4, and the system of deductions for types of income.

The comparison between the new and the old IRPEF.

New brackets (euro) Rates Previous Up to 15,000 23 percent 23 percent From 15,000 to 28,000 25 percent 27 percent From 28,000 to 50,000 35 percent 38 percent up to 55,000 euros Over 50,000 43 percent 41 percent from 55,000 to 75,000 euros



43 percent over 75,000 euros

In addition to the changes described in the table, the Budget Law has also changed the deductions for employees and self-employed workers and for pensioners, in the new system the i benefits recognized to taxpayers with theex Bonus Renzi.

The personal income tax bonus of 100 euros it will continue to be recognized by taxpayers up to 15,000 euros of income. While some sort of safeguard clause for the band from 15,000 to 28,000 euros.

IRPEF 2022, news for rates and deductions: who are entitled to the greatest benefits?

The Ministry of Economy and Finance, in the tab dedicated to news, indicate in which income brackets the major ones are concentrated benefits:

an increase between 1 and 2 percent of disposable income you get in the band between 13 and 19 thousand euros , equal to an average figure ranging between 195 and 285 euros;

you get in the band , equal to an average figure ranging between 195 and 285 euros; the same earnings in percentage terms are due to those who have a income between 37 thousand and 55 thousand euros: in this case they are obtained on average between 555 euros and 825 euros.

Fewer benefits, with figures increasing below 1 per cent, will instead be obtained for the following taxpayers:

below 10,000 euros : the lack of benefits also derives from the fact that most of those who fall into this audience are in the so-called no tax area and therefore do not pay tax or pay extremely low amounts;

: the lack of benefits also derives from the fact that most of those who fall into this audience are in the so-called no tax area and therefore do not pay tax or pay extremely low amounts; in the range between 20,000 and 35,000 euros of total income: in this case the advantage given by the reduction of the second and third rate is reduced with the news concerning the deduction from employment which absorbs the effects of the supplementary treatment within it;

of total income: in this case the advantage given by the reduction of the second and third rate is reduced with the which absorbs the effects of the supplementary treatment within it; above i 60,000 euros: the relief stabilizes a 270 euros per year over 75 thousand euros of income.

But the Ministry of Economy and Finance onimplementation of the IRPEF 2022 reform specific:

“It does not claim to represent an overall and definitive reform of the tax since, among other things, they have remained the rules for defining the tax base remain unchanged. As highlighted by many observers, the issue of defining the tax base presents several critical elements linked, above all, to its progressive erosion over time. This has, in fact, transformed the personal income tax from its origins from a comprehensive income tax into a levy almost exclusively concentrated on employees and pensions. On the other hand, the budget law cannot and must not represent the venue for one overall tax review which requires, instead, an in-depth study and a discussion within a broader framework such as that of one Delegation law“.

The work, therefore, is not finished. But in the meantime, in the first steps taken there is a fairer system or have no relevant news found a place?

Comments, reasons and considerations via email with subject “IRPEF 2022 – survey” at the address [email protected].