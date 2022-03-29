Fairs, Sunday 3 April the market returns to ‘Giardini

The return of the market in Piazza Matteotti after the forced stop due to the Coronavirus



The market is back in Piazza Matteotti in Empoli. After the forced stop due to Coronavirus, the appointment with the Market on ‘Giardini a Empoli is back, Sunday 3 April from 8 to 20.

“Finally, let’s go back to the gardens – he declares Luca Taddeini, president of Anva Confesercenti Florence – Piazza Matteotti is a very important location for us. With the imminent end of the emergency, we hope to have definitively overcome the pandemic. Clearly, maximum attention will be paid to guaranteeing the safety of all, operators are required to strictly comply with the rules and dedicated staff will ensure that everything goes well “.

There will be 40 selected exhibitors of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, footwear, food and much more.

“Piazza Matteotti is part of the historic center – he declares Eros Condelli, president of Confesercenti Empoli – initiatives like this are good for city trade because they revitalize areas that are too often considered marginal. If there are more people around, the benefit is for everyone, this must be our job for the next few months “.

The redevelopment project of the market on the gardens will see the addition of a third edition in the autumn period in addition to the one already scheduled for the month of May.

“A market in Piazza Matteotti for every season – concludes Taddeini – we are waiting for you on Sunday 3 April from 8 to 20”.