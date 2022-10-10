Faisy, Michelle Rodriguez and many more, in the new show ‘Divina Comida’ | sets

Alexander Mancilla

Seeing these characters competing in their own homes is something that we cannot miss.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Something really divine, comic and very tasty is coming. And it is that HBO MAX revealed the trailer for the very Mexican version of the culinary show Eat Dine With Medistributed by the ITV Studios brand worldwide, which arrives on October 27 on the aforementioned platform.

In this Aztec version of the show, personalities from the entertainment world will participate by opening the doors of their home to show whether or not they will host it. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

And to make the meeting and the challenge more interesting, each one must prepare a special meal to show off their skills as cooks. The vote will be secret and sure, it will be very close.

Faisy, María León (who shared the preview), Belinda, Dulce María, Alex Lora, Verónica Toussaint, José Ángel Bichir, Manu Nna, Michelle Rodríguez, will be some of the participants.

There is less than a month to go until the grand premiere of this highly anticipated show in which celebrities will demonstrate which leather the most straps come out of. Which comedian would you like me to cook for you exclusively?

Place your bets because it shows that Faisy puts it together and that Michelle Rodríguez is also good at preparing gourmet food (

we already checked it when he revealed his secrets

). In addition, it must be hilarious to have an evening with these comedy greats and see them compete with their fellow singers and hosts.