Faitelson asks for the departure of Lozano and Jiménez del Tri, this is how the fans reacted

The reaction of the fans when Faitelson asked for the departure of several Tri players

March 25, 2022 8:15 p.m.

Sports commentator David Faitelson, through his social networks, made a comment against the Mexican strikers who were part of the match against the United States, where a goalless draw was signed.

Faitelson pointed out that in the Azteca stadium they should also shout for his departure from the Mexican team, since the players are also responsible for the bad game that Mexico gave. Tecatito, Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez were criticized by the ESPN journalist.

The reaction of the fans was immediate, as they believe that if Gerardo Martino had not raised the team in the way he did, the result would be different. Disarm the 4-3-3 and pose with a hitch so that Jiménez has more scoring opportunities.

Is Mexico ready to fight in the World Cup?

If the reality of the Mexican team is at the level shown against the United States, it seems very complex that they can even get past the group stage. For this reason, Gerardo Martino must rethink how to work in the tactical order if he wants to be the protagonist in Qatar.

