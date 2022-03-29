Faitelson calls Canelo a crybaby: He complains in companies for criticism

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.28.2022 13:16:32





He will be able to withstand all the blows of his rivals, but the Canelo Álvarez is a “crybaby” with criticismthis in the words of David Fatelsonwho stated that the first Undisputed World Champion in the history of Mexican boxing he complains directly to the television stations that speak ill of him and as an example he cited the transmissions of Box Azteca, where everything is cheers to Guadalajara.

Interviewed by another boxing legend like the Terrible Morales, the communicator of ESPN said Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán apparently “conditions” television stations who transmit their struggles with the fact that they do not criticize him, or else he sends all his disagreements to the senior managers.

“There is no critical capacity today in the boxing environment. As an example are the boxing transmissions of TV Azteca that are totally delivered to Canelo, all are cheers, nobody is able to criticize. I don’t know if it is a condition that he (Saúl Álvarez) imposes because It has already happened to me that he complains directly to the company because he can’t stand criticismhe usually complains a lot,” said the communicator on the podcast One More Round.

Canelo looked ‘cowardly’ with GGG

Throughout his career it has been noted that Alvarez appears to “avoid” the more difficult fighters or imposes blatantly favorable conditions. The most recent example is David Benavidez, who was discarded by the Mexican’s team in order to better fight against the Russian D’mitry Bivol at 175 pounds in the highest starter. Relying on that argument, Faitelson criticized Canelo for not giving Genady Golovkin the third fight.

“The fights against Golovkin were greatin those 24 rounds we saw the best and worst moments of Canelo Álvarez, also the best and worst of Gennady, she was competitive, wonderful, but What did Cinnamon do? He said that the third no longerwhat to see when, when Golovkin walks on a cane he will give him the third fight“, he exposed.

“The Mexican boxer historically distinguished himself for being brave to fight against whoever they put on him, not for seeing all the little details, that if a finger hurts, that if he can dehydrate the rival. Julio César Chávez Jr himself made him go to a weight limit in which he could not“.

That yes, in spite of everything exposed previously, the journalist of ESPN He denied that he longs for the day to see Canelo Álvarez defeated, something that has only happened once in his professional career, when Floyd Mayweather Jr defeated him by unanimous decision in 2013.

“Many people say that I want to see Canelo lose and that is not trueWhat I want is for him to be placed precisely in boxing history, to be put in the place he really should be. He has made a very good career, he has earned respect with work in the ring and also in society, he has become a multimillionaire, but he must put up with criticism.”

​