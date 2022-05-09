Faitelson challenges Joserra and insinuates that he is already ‘domesticated’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.05.2022 21:45:26





Not even Joserra seems capable of reassuring his “journalistic son” who is out of the crate and is fighting with everyone. On twitter, David Faitelson grabbed it against José Ramón Fernández, to whom he insinuated that he “betrayed his ideals” that made him a benchmark of sports journalism in Mexico for now be a “tame” character and who does not like to argue.

As always, what is related to Canelo Álvarez is a topic for Faitelson. It all started when José Ramón supported Saúl saying that the loss to D’Mitry Bivol on Saturday “does not diminish his enormous trajectory”stating that all great athletes have lost at some time.

Joserra’s arsonist disciple accused him of “doing pink journalism” and lamented that they seem to have lost the one who was once a “critical, profound and analytical” journalist, whose beginnings date back to the middle of the last century in Imevisión, which would later become TV Azteca.

The answer of José Ramón on his social networks was that “he is not moved by interests” and “yes, I am a journalist of integrity”. Apparently David’s “ears buzzed” before those comments and replied to his mentor accusing him of “packaging the controversies” for now “play a game different from the one you preached all your career”.

Given this response, there was a division of opinion with the followers of these communicators. Some agreed with Faitelson in the argument that Canelo Álvarez “is overrated” and that José Ramón “is idolizing” the boxer from Guadalajara. On the other hand, those who support the dean of journalism said that David “is disrespectful” for speaking like that to whoever did it, the figure that is and that “bites the hand that fed him for decades”.

you do well Some time ago you “packaged” the controversies to “play” a different game than the one you preached throughout your career.

And those of the “interests”, we can discuss it, whenever you want, of course, as long as you are willing to argue with it… https://t.co/0Ffl1N8t3g — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 8, 2022

Faitelson’s criticism of Canelo for losing

David Faitelson did not forgive Saúl Álvarez. Once the Mexican’s defeat against the Russian D’Mitry Bivol was completed, the ESPN sports analyst launched a forceful message on his social networks to question the Mexican.