Faitelson explodes against those who celebrate Mexico’s qualification for the World Cup, talks about Honduras and Costa Rica

2022-03-31

The selection of Mexico closed this Wednesday its classification to the Qatar World Cup 2022 after beating El Salvador on the last day of the Concacaf qualifier.

Despite this good news, Mexico they are not entirely happy with the work of the Aztec team led by “Tata” Martino, such is the case of David Fatelson.

“Nothing to celebrate tonight. Please! Let’s not be ridiculous. Qualifying for the World Cup in the poverty of this competitive area is an obligation of Mexican soccer…”, was the message he launched Faitelson on their social networks.

Then, in an analysis for ESPN, continued to throw darts at his country. “There is absolutely nothing to celebrate, Mexico It has the obligation to qualify for the soccer World Cups through that area, I would call it poor or primitive in soccer terms. The most notable thing is the rebound in Canada, but that’s about it,” Faitelson said.