Faitelson launches strong criticism: “You have to score four goals against this Honduran team”

David Fatelson launched strong criticism after the poor level shown in the Honduras vs. Mexico which ended with a 0-1 victory in favor of the Mexicans for the penultimate day of the concacaf octagon.

The Aztecs won at the Olympic Stadium thanks to an own goal by Júnior Lacayo and with that they practically sealed their pass to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Through his official Twitter account, Faitelson commented on what was happening in the game between Hondurans and Mexicans: “A “miserable” shot at goal? Mexico goes to Qatar “thanks” to this level of Concacaf,” was one of his first comments.

And he added: “It is really impressive and disappointing how Mexican soccer players fail in the penultimate or penultimate touch. Absolute dominance… And what is it for?

The ESPN journalist left his darts to the Bicolor with good reason after his poor level that he has shown throughout the octagonal Concacaf.

“With all due respect, you have to score three or four goals for this Honduran team… Mexico is “sorry,” he pointed out forcefully.

To finish, Faitelson gave his opinion after the goal that gave Tri victory: “The first well-taken corner kick (Héctor Herrera) and Edson Álvarez’s header… Mexico wins because they have to win”said.

Finally, the communicator took the opportunity to leave a resounding message to the Mexican squad: “Mexico will be in Qatar… The question: What for?”he asked himself.