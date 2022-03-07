Faitelson pointed out the possible culprits of the violence in Liga MX

At least 20 injuries were reported after the brawl at La Corregidora Stadium (Photo: Eduardo Gómez/ AFP)

Controversy and indignation invaded the MX League after the violent events that happened in the Corregidora Stadium during the game of Queretaro club against Atlas of Day 9. At minute 61 of the second half, members of the porra de los white roosters they began to attack fans red and black and a pitched battle ensued.

The fact grew to a great extent that the public invaded the field to protect themselves from the brawl which unfolded in different parts of the stadium. Given this display of violence, sports analysts shared their position and annoyance at the violence that grew in La Corregidora.

David Fatelsoncommentator for ESPNwas one of the specialists who shared his vision of the fight in Querétaro and pointed out who could be the culprits of the violent displays in the soccer stadiums of the Mexican league, especially in this scenario of Querétaro against Atlas.

David Faitelson was one of the specialists who shared his vision of the fight in Querétaro and pointed out who could be the culprits (Photo: AFP)

Through his official Twitter account, Faitelson argued that the First Division teams are solely responsible for the violent acts that have been presented throughout the history of Mexican football; this for allowing the entry of “barras bravas” to the stadium and poor security protocols. And on this occasion, the Querétaro board is responsible for the more than 20 injuries that occurred on the night of Saturday, March 5.

The sports panelist pointed out that what happened in the Corregidora Stadium It is a sample of the plans that each club has to monitor the stands of their stadiums, so that, when fights between fans occur, the clubs assume the responsibility of not guaranteeing security.

In addition to the fact that FIFA should be behind Liga MX. He thus exposed it on his social networks:

Faitelson pointed out the possible culprits of the violence in the stadiums (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

“More than justice, FIFA should demand that Mexican soccer review its security and surveillance protocols in the stands at Liga MX stadiums… The clubs are responsible. There’s no more…”

And it is that 24 hours after the battle occurred inside the stadium, until now the Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has not reported any detainee or involved in the events that affected those attending the sports venue, as well as damage to the stadium facilities.

For its part, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer (CONCACAF) condemned the events in Querétaro and demanded justice for the victims.

Faitelson attacked Mikel Arriola’s actions in Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

For Faitelson, the presence of fans and bars in the stadiums It is also an example of how far the occupation of stadiums by groups inciting violence and provocation. So when the altercation broke out in La Corregidora, the presenter of Spicy Soccer attacked the actions of Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.

Arriola Peñalosa affirmed that he will meet with the Club owners meeting to define what will happen with the presence of animation groups in the stadiums. For David, the action was not the right one.

“The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, has taken a timid position on the issue of Querétaro. Today, it should have announced the complete disappearance of the stadium bars. These criminals must be kicked out of the stands. Why wait for club owners? ”, He sentenced.

