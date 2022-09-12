Faitout Maouassa leads the hunt

The competition is organized behind Lionel Messi and Neymar. Well attached to the first two places in the official ranking of smugglers, the two Parisians see a small group of four players forming in their wake. Already present last week with his 4 assists, Rémy Cabella saw Casserole Maouassa, Dango Ouattara and Caio Henrique catch up with him on the 7th day. With his 4 offerings delivered in the game and in four different matches, the side of Montpellier Hérault SC even takes third place at Lille, who demotes to the foot of the podium.

Revelation of FC Lorient at the start of the season, Dango Ouattara (20 years old) took fifth place, just ahead of Caio Henrique. The left-back played an important role in AS Monaco’s victory over OL (2-1), providing the two Monegasque goals to Benoît Badiashile and Guillermo Maripan on two set pieces.

Lionel Messi sole leader

At the top of the ranking, Lionel Messi took control alone by distilling his 7th assist of the season against Stade Brestois 29. On the only goal of the meeting between PSG and the Bretons, the “Pulga” served Neymar in the area with a perfectly measured opening . He signed his 21st assist in 33 games played in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

The ranking of Ligue 1 smugglers Uber Eats

Ligue 1 Uber Eats, 7th day:

RC Lens – ESTAC Troyes: 1-0

1-0: Goal by DANSO, assist by FRANKOWSKI from a set piece

Paris Saint-Germain – Stade Brestois 29: 1-0

1-0: Goal by NEYMAR, assist by MESSI

Olympique de Marseille – LOSC: 2-1

0-1: Goal by ISMAILY, no assist

1-1: Goal by A. SANCHEZ, assist by UNDER

2-1: Goal by GIGOT, assist by KOLASINAC from a set piece

AC Ajaccio – OGC Nice: 0-1

0-1: Goal by DELORT, decisive pass by K. THURAM from a set piece

Angers SCO – Montpellier Hérault SC: 2-1

0-1: Goal by NORDIN, assist by MAOUASSA

1-1: Goal by HUNOU, no assist

2-1: Goal by BOUFAL (penalty)

FC Lorient – ​​FC Nantes: 3-2

0-1: Goal by GANAGO, decisive pass by MERLIN from a set piece

1-1: Goal by D. OUATTARA (direct free kick)

2-1: Goal by CATHLINE, assist by G. KALULU

3-1: Goal by I. KONE, assist by D. OUATTARA

3-2: Goal by M. SIMON, assist by GANAGO

Toulouse FC – Stade de Reims: 1-0

1-0: Goal by ABOUKHLAL, assist by CHAIBI

Stade Rennais FC – AJ Auxerre: 5-0

1-0: Goal by SULEMANA, no assist

2-0: Goal by GOUIRI, no assist

3-0: Goal by TERRIER, no assists

4-0: Goal by TAIT, assist by MANDANDA

5-0: Goal by ABLINE, no assist

AS Monaco – Olympique Lyonnais: 2-1

1-0: Goal by BADIASHILE, assist by CAIO HENRIQUE from a set piece

2-0: Goal by MARIPAN, assist by CAIO HENRIQUE from a set piece

2-1: Goal by TOKO EKAMBI, assist by CHERKI

Ligue 1 Uber Eats, 2nd day (late match):

FC Lorient – ​​Olympique Lyonnais: 3-1

1-0: Goal by LE FEE (direct free kick)

1-1: Goal by LACAZETTE, assist by TETE

2-1: Goal by MOFFI, assist by D. OUATTARA

3-1: Goal by D. OUATTARA, assist by G. KALULU