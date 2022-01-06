«Fake and corrupt media». But think about the 2024 elections – Corriere.it

Fox News’ council of conductors: coverage of the event at risk. But in the meantime The Donald is looking to re-nomination

WASHINGTON At 6 pm on January 4, (midnight in Italy), Donald Trump canceled the press conference scheduled for Thursday 6, the day of the assault on Capitol Hill.

The former president sent an email to the loyalists, asking at the same time, and as always, for funding for his “Save America Pac” electoral committee: “In light of the total prejudice and dishonesty animating the biased Commission of Democrats, plus two failed Republicans, and false media, I’m canceling the press conference on Thursday. Instead I will talk about many of these important topics in my meeting on Saturday, January 15 in Arizona ”. Trump goes on to accuse the media of being “complicit” in a “major cover-up operation” organized by the Democrats to “hide the evidence”. Which? The “real crime of the century” took place on November 3, 2020, with “the fraud of the presidential elections”.

In addition, writes the former president, “there are e-mails that show how the” crazy “Nancy Pelosi denied the Sergeant-at-Arms (the congressman’s security officer) the possibility of asking for reinforcements”.

So far the official justification for the program change. The American newspapers, however, write that several advisors of «The Donald», starting with the anchors of Fox News, they would have advised him not to expose himself right on the anniversary day. The fear was that the “media” would not cover the event adequately.

At this point, only President Joe Biden and Deputy Kamala Harris will speak tomorrow January 6. Trump, however, continues to keep the two sides nailed in their respective trenches. Just scroll through his messages that run on the net, even if banned by Twitter and Facebook: «the great election theft»; “Joe Biden is ruining the nation”; only “the patriot movement,” that is, only the Trumpians, can remedy this. In Arizona, therefore, “The Donald” could also reveal where the preparation for the 2024 rematch is. In Washington, no one doubts that he will go back to the primary. Only the magistrates could prevent him. The former president is gearing up for a long and stinging election campaign. It would have raised $ 1.2 billion to fund a new social platform and is backing a number of loyalists.