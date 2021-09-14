Fake app that pretended to be mining Ethereum was actually malware with in-app purchases

During the event Google I / O held in May, the company revealed they were almost there three billion Android devices who had at least one malware or keylogger. There are several apps that are uploaded to the Play Store every day, and unfortunately, many of them are harmful to our operating system. The security company Trend Micro helped Google to discover And to remove the infected apps from Play Store.

Trend Micro revealed that the app “Ethereum (ETH) – Pool Mining Cloud”Was one of eight apps used that enticed users to watch advertisements, promising revenue and other sources of income that never happened.

These apps have also advertised themselves by asking users to invite their friends and offering some bonuses as a reward. Some have even paid for “Increased cryptocurrency mining capabilities”Using daily in-app purchases ranging from 14.99 euro ai 189.99.

The security company also warned users to stay away from such apps and uninstall the app immediately Ethereum (ETH) – Pool Mining Cloud from their smartphones specifically.

How to find out if the app is fake

Here’s how to determine which app is fake on Google Play Store:

Users who want to stay safe should follow these tips before making any downloads from the Google Play Store.