fake buyer shoots the nineteen year old owner trying to steal it – Nerd4.life

Bad day for a 19 year old from Harris County, Texas that a criminal has shot after trying steal from him there PS5 which theoretically he should have bought. The boy had put the console up for sale over the weekend. Given the scarcity of consoles available, a potential buyer immediately came forward.

The two met on the street at 1:30 pm on Sunday, but upon arrival, the buyer pulled out a firearm and tried to steal the console instead of paying for it. There dynamic what happened next is still unclear. Probably the seller resisted and the other shot him, and then ran away without even taking the console, left on the ground.

The condition of the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, appear stable and, fortunately, does not risk her life. The police were unable to provide a description of the criminal suspect.

The shortage of stocks of the new generation consoles is fueling many paradoxical phenomena, such as savagery and similar criminal acts, probably due to the perception of the greater value of the hardware, given its scarcity. We hope that no more such situations will happen.