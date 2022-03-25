“Fake covid vaccines to unsuspecting citizens”, new arrest for nurse no vax – Video

It would have been a convinced no vax and would have pretended to vaccinate dozens of unsuspecting citizens against Covid. You still a twist in the investigation into false vaccinations at the Palermo hub. The Digos of Palermo this morning notified, as delegated by the local Public Prosecutor, another order of pre-trial detention at home to a nurse from the vaccination hub of the Mediterranean Fair in service at the Civic hospital of Palermoalready reached by a similar provision in January. The woman was allegedly responsible for 47 episodes of false ideology and embezzlement.

In January, for her the handcuffs had already been triggered, for having benefited from false vaccination against Covid and practiced false inoculations to two people. Digos investigations had already led to the arrest of three suspects last December, accused of corruption, embezzlement and forgery. Thanks to the images of the video footage, also subject to a medical-legal report, it emerged that the nurse in the other two days in which she had worked at the hub, would have practiced, for personal and ideological convictions, false vaccinations against Covid-19 against forty-seven users.

“The images – explain the investigators – they film the nurse in the act of pouring the contents of the vial onto the gauze, without injecting anything“. Anyone who has undergone a false vaccination by the nurse they would appear, at present, completely unaware of the failure to inoculate and convinced that they are protected from the risk of Covid 19 infection. The preventive seizure decrees of the Covid-19 green certifications related to false vaccinations are in progress. The investigative activity made use of the contribution of the commissioner for the Covid-19 Emergency for the Metropolitan city of Palermo.