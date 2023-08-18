Entertainment

Fake Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) scam: A woman loses thousands of dollars after believing she was having an affair with the actor. LOS40

Months ago, the story was released of a woman who was duped by a man posing as Brad Pitt who swindled 170,000 euros from a Granada woman who believed she was having an affair with the Hollywood actor. Cyber ​​relationship. At the time, we all thought it was a practical joke, but the appearance of a new culprit makes us break that thought. Crush,

The victim was of course someone else, but she is also a woman; Although this time it happened in the United States. And Hook is also another actor in the industry, though little known but almost wanted: dacre montgomery, The swindler pretended to be the actor who plays Billy Hargrove in the Netflix original series, stranger things,

it was the victim herself mccallaWho told his scary story through a YouTube channel. fish caught, As it turns out, she began to Exchanged messages via a forum with someone he thought was an attractive actor Online. The victim and the scammer kept talking for a whole year without her ever knowing the truth.

But in that time, they never got a chance to see each other in person and didn’t even have a phone call, everything was platonic and remote. However, it didn’t matter to McCalla, as he was equally obsessed with this strange ideal She divorced her husband so that she could move in with the actor. However it was not her own decision and, as she herself indicated, it was the scammer who forced her to choose between him or her husband.

“If you are a person like me, you are afraid of abandonment and you are very sociable”

Once the woman was wooed and gained her full trust, the scammer asked her for money, which cost him $10,000 (about 9,000 euros). The user, who admits that at first she “suspected” that it was in fact the actor, confesses that she was immersed in An “unhappy” and “toxic” marriage And so became a victim of deception. “If you’re a person like me, you’re afraid of abandonment and you’re too much of a people pleaser and you’re too co-dependent,” she lamented.

