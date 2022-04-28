Fake DOGECOIN boost for twitter buy! Elon Musk will continue to manipulate cryptocurrencies memes What happened to Dogecoin,Polygon and Polkadot?

photo freepik.com

It is no secret to anyone that due to the purchase of Elon Musk from TWITTER, DOGECOIN buyers took advantage of that news to boost the price, but as usual they did it to undo purchase positions, they hope that the price will rise to captivate buyers. rookies and this is something that has been repeated for a long time in this type of asset, it is already a pattern of behavior.

DOGECOIN managed to rise almost 40% but the price is returning as usual.

The price of Dogecoin against the US dollar experienced great volatility thanks to the euphoria that Elon Musk represents for the purchase of twitter, this caused many market participants to enter the purchase for fear of perhaps losing a more continuous momentum, but the price again it was returned and generated deep sadness in the vast majority who expect this cryptomeme to explode, what one realizes is that they are being used and you have to see what has happened in the past months, where almost 80% of impulses are usually sold, it is how we make this rise and sell at once and repeat the same dynamics, unfortunately that is how the market works, when the price leaves the equilibrium zone and if it is strong, what should be done is to stop buying and return to resume as shown in the following graph:

Dogecoin chart against the US dollar on a 45-minute timeframe – source tradingview

Polygon remains in a seller-friendly downward channel.

The price of Polygon against the US dollar is in a bearish channel and shows no signs of strength at the moment , it set new lows this week and within the bearish channel it forms another channel in which if the highs join a line of trend that for the moment the price respects as a resistance zone, if it continues to respect that zone, the price may first go in search of this week’s lows and perhaps even break them to mark new lows as seen in the following chart:

Polygon chart against the US dollar on a 45-minute timeframe – source tradingview

The Federal Reserve meets next week and it could be a pretty volatile week for equity markets including cryptocurrencies, so remember to trade cautiously next week.