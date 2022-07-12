Fake Drake banned from Instagram: find out why

The fake Drake has officially been banned from Instagram. Find out now why.

If France can boast of having rappers who are a hit like Booba, Ninho, Jul or Naps, the United States has nothing to envy us! Because it is indeed from there that the most listened to sounds come from. drake is not there for nothing. The 35-year-old Canadian artist has been breaking all records with his titles for years. From “In My Feelings” to “God’s Plan” via “One Dance” and “Hotline Bling”, it is impossible to miss this phenomenon. And if Drake can count on the support of his fans, one of them has however reserved for him unpleasant surprises.

As you can see from the Instagram post above, the young man on the left posed as Drake for several months. The one who calls himself Izzy caught some attention on social media in November 2021 when he revealed he was being paid $5,000 to appear at events: “People send me DMs like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my event because I can’t afford Drake, he’s too expensive. I will pay you $5,000.’ $5,000 just for coming. They pay for my Airbnb, they pay for the flight, they pay for everything” he told the podcast No Jumper. The latter would subsequently have increased its prices to $10,000 for each appearance.

Fake Drake Banned, Netizens Rejoice

After flaunting his trickery on social media and impersonating the famous rapper for months, fake Drake has been banned from Instagram. Obviously, Internet users are delighted with this news: “He made sure to ban the fake Drake from Instagram? Thank goodness,” “Why would you want to live your life as a “fake Drake”? The real one is pretty corny…this man should have a life”, “The fake Drake doesn’t even look like the real one lol” could we read in particular on Twitter.