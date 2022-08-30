‘Fake Drake’ claims the real Drake threatened to slap him

the “Fake Drake” claim that the true drake recently threatened to slap him ” free “while the two were on the Miami side.

A stroke of pressure signed Drake?

To believe that the 6 Gods changed his mind about his doppelganger. Izzy Drake, having once said that the interpreter of Hotline Bling saw no problem in his pocketing a few tickets because of his (supposed) resemblance to him, visibly changed his tune in the course of the summer.

The doppelgänger, who had contacted Drake by FaceTime for a time, is now disillusioned, saying during a visit to the podcast We In Miami to have been threatened by his model: “I’m going to knock on the door of the hotel room where Drake is, and let’s just say I didn’t feel wanted.” They tried to come see us, so I ended up texting Drake, telling him that his guys want to hit me, and he replies that he is ready to slap me, like that, for free. »

As a reminder, the Drake lookalike recently invited the 6 God to a meeting in the ring: “I challenge Drake to a boxing match. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to Izzy, plain and simple. If I win, I want a million dollars, and I want to get signed to OVO, because in the end, I’m just trying to feed my family. »

To believe that Drake had seen the invitation pass…