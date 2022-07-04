Fake Drake Reportedly Banned From Instagram For Impersonating Drake Himself

This may be the end of the journey for izzy drake on Instagram. The double of Grandpa Champagne has become more and more daring lately. His nerve would have earned him banishment from Instagram.

It may be the end of an era for Izzy Drake

It seems that the fake Drake’s extravagances got him kicked off Instagram. This was reported DJ Akademiks, last Saturday. The YouTuber said: “Fake Drake has been banned from Instagram for impersonating Drake! » Friends and fans then rushed to the comments section to express their appreciation.

The American comedian Drusky commented on the post, writing: “Hallelujah”. We could also see other Internet users enjoying this situation. “GREAT CORNY. I GOT THE TRICK, BUT IT DOES TOO MUCH.” Recently, izzy drake even challenged the rapper scorpio at a celebrity boxing match on August 27.

“If I win, you have to sign me to OVO and you have to give me a million dollars. If you win, I change my name”, did he declare. Although drake and his doppelganger contacted each other via a FaceTime call last month, it seems that even he has grown tired of his nonsense. In effect, dreezy liked a video from Izzy getting kicked out of the nightclub Houston Area 29.