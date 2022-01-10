Fake green passes New offer on the web Bitcoin payment Outlaw



The proposals are back in the Telegram app. Compared to November, the price has dropped from 400 to 300 euros. The certificate guarantees the inclusion of the third dose

Three hundred euros in bitcoin for a fake Green pass, updated to the third dose, ready in two hours and proof of controls.

The “black market” of vaccination certifications continues to feed on Telegram despite the numerous operations carried out throughout Italy by the police. For the second time, the sellers of alleged counterfeit Green Passes have returned to throw the hook in the Lecco chats where those who oppose the tool of green certification gather.

Attempt

It is difficult to say whether it is the same group that had already tried it at the end of November through the telegram profile of the elusive Dr. Arnaud. But the modus operandi of this new attempt appears to be very similar. What changes is only the price, which has dropped from 400 euros to 300 euros, always to be paid through cryptocurrency. Probably to meet a low market demand, one would say, despite the continuous tightening of rules and prohibitions wanted by the Government which is making the various forms of Green Pass mandatory for almost all daily activities.

Once again the attempt to sell artificial vaccine certifications to those who have never undergone any inoculation runs on Telegram, with an accomplice who throws the bait and another profile to turn to for information and purchase.

The message that proposes the “deal” appears in the same group of no Green pass of the previous time, easily identifiable because there are similar ones for different Italian provinces.

A profile with a foreign nickname enters the chat and after a few seconds publishes this message: “Hi, for everyone’s freedom, let’s avoid the vaccine, get your health or vaccination pass with the Qr Code functionality. Your pass is available in a maximum of 4 hours. Contact us ».

This is followed by the references of another telegram profile, not present in the chat, whose nickname is always a foreign name, but which has an account name very similar to the one who posted the message.

Associates

We try to contact both of them and only the one who is not in the chat answers us. We ask how it works. Here is the answer: “Hello to you so that everyone can avoid the vaccine and all the dangers associated with it by freely accessing these needs, we provide you with green passes made up of qualified agents and recognized everywhere as truly vaccinated that give you access in any place like everyone else other people vaccinated ».

Also this time it is a message written in a somewhat broken Italian and which would suggest that it is the result of an automatic translation.

A new copy-paste message immediately follows with the instructions: «To do this we need: surname, first name, date of birth, if you’ve ever had Covid and an e-mail address. Payment is made by bitcoin transfer to the address I send you. It takes 2 hours for the QR code. And to receive the vaccination passport if you wish. Price: 300 euros for the Green pass. Reductions will be produced for group purchases ».

At this point we ask for further information. We are confirmed that the certificate that will be produced will refer to all three doses. Alternatives to bitcoins are not given, but we are given a detailed guide on how to get them and make the payment. Finally, the reassurances that it is not a scam, relying on the theme of work: «Of course they work, it is not us who say it but the opinions of the customers for whom we have made their pass and have found their work. .. and they always thank us. They work correctly without fear ».

One last message to try to hurry: “Send me the information of the passes that we have to set up and I will send you the bitcoin address where you can make the payment and we start setting up your passes after a maximum of two hours they will already be available”.

Having not completed the purchase, we do not know if those on sale are actually functioning Green passes or if the seller would have simply disappeared after collecting the bitcoins.



S. Sca.



