Fake iPhone 13 launch event turns into mega Bitcoin scam

A fake launch event, broadcast in a YouTube-like player during last week’s Apple keynote, morphed into a mega scam of 69 thousand dollars in Bitcoin.

The news, reported by ZScaler and picked up by iMore, is making the rounds of the web and is unbelievable.

It all started with a YouTube channel that misled the less experienced, convincing them that it was the official Apple one where the new product launch event was underway. To make everything more credible, the managers have broadcast old interviews of Tim Cook with a lot of links to a fake site (2021.apple.org) where veniva promised to double the amount of Bitcoins paid through a QR Code.

Needless to say, the promised doubling did not happen and the Bitcoins paid were stolen by cyber criminals who attracted over 16 thousand spectators. The account grossed 1.48299884 Bitcoin, which at the current value are equivalent to 62,572.61 Dollars but which at the moment in which they were paid have yielded approximately 69 thousand Dollars.

It goes without saying that in situations like these we recommend placing orders only through official channels or from reputable and well-known stores. In the meantime, the first reviews of the iPhone 13 emerged this morning, praising the work carried out by Apple.