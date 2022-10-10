Fake millionaire Anna Sorokin will fight deportation to Germany

Anna Sorokin, the young German woman who swindled the New York financial elite Posing as a millionaire heiress, she said she will fight not to be deported to Germany and to stay in the American city after being released from years in prison.

Sorokin, 31, whose extraordinary story inspired a fictional series on Netflix and has been a social media phenomenon, was released on bail Friday night and immediately placed under house arrest, wearing an ankle bracelet on his modest Manhattan apartment.

He had spent the last year and a half in a detention center north of the city of New York operated by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), convicted of overstaying her tourist visa.

Russian-born German Sorokin was first arrested in 2017 and sentenced in 2019 to two years in a New York prison on charges that included fraud. In 2021 she was released early for good behavior, but ICE agents detained her again.

On parole, he faces an order of deportation to Germany since February, against which he has repeatedly appealed.

In a lengthy interview with The New York Times on Saturday at her Manhattan home, Sorokin said she refused to be sent back to Germany by immigration authorities.

“Letting me be deported would have been like a sign of surrender, confirmation of this perception of me as a frivolous person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that is not reality,” he said.

“I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to make amends. I have a lot of history in New York and I feel like if I were in Europe I would be running from something,” he insisted.

Between 2016 and 2017 Anna Sorokinbetter known as Anna Delvey, managed to fool New York’s financial elites and celebrities by posing as a wealthy german heiress at the head of a fictitious family estate of 60 million dollars.

Able to construct skillful lies thanks to an extraordinary poise, the young woman – recognizable thanks to her large designer glasses – achieved tens of thousands of dollars in bank loans, traveled for free on a private jet and walked in the most select lounges in Manhattan.

In all, prosecutors said, their scams totaled about $275,000.

Sorokin is the daughter of a Russian truck driver and a shopkeeper who immigrated to Germany in 2007. She frequented the fashion world in London and Paris before moving to New York in 2013 for Fashion Week.

Her story inspired producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”), who turned into a Netflix miniseries, “Inventing Anna” starring Julia Garner.