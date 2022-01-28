“Fake news on vaccines must be fought”

“‘The excellence of the informant’s task consists not only in detecting what is immediately verifiable, but also in seeking elements of classification and explanation about the causes and circumstances of the individual facts that he must report'”. He quotes Saint Paul VI (in the Message for the Day of Social Communications of 1972) Pope Francis opening his speech in the Sala Clementina of the Vatican Apostolic Palace where this morning he received in audience the participants in the meeting promoted by the International Consortium of Catholic Media ‘Catholic fact-checking ‘. He mentions it precisely to highlight that “this work requires rigor in the method” and a sense of responsibility.

“Pope Montini – continues the Pontiff – spoke of communication and information in general, but his words are very close to reality if we think of some misinformation circulating on the web today. In fact, you really intend to highlight the fake news and partial or misleading information on vaccines against Covid-19, and you have started to do so by networking various Catholic media and involving various experts “.

“Your initiative – adds Bergoglio – was born as a consortium that aims to be together for the truth. First of all together. This, even in the field of information, is fundamental. Networking – highlights Bergoglio -, sharing skills, knowledge , contributions, in order to be able to provide adequate information, already represents a first testimony in itself. In a time wounded by the pandemic and by so many divisions, the fact of being online as Christian communicators is already a message “.