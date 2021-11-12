fake shops on social media, bank details at risk. How to defend yourself

The Black Friday unleashes an avalanche of promotional messages within which there are hidden deceptions and attempts to scam with theft of users’ bank details. And the scams, in particular on social networks, have already started as a complaint Assoutenti today in view of the week of discounts at the end of November. “The messages these days are conveyed not only through emails or sms, but above all through social networks such as Instagram or Facebook, using hashtags, tags and private messages that sponsor links to sites that offer very high discounts on smartphones or designer clothing”, explains the president Furio Truzzi.

Black Friday, the anti-scam rules

“In most cases these pages have the purpose of stealing bank credentials and credit card data of users to empty their current accounts, and even fake online shops are registered which, after having collected the money from consumers, do not send the goods and disappear into thin air, ”continues Truzzi who, in view of the next few days, reminds us of the anti-fraud rules to keep in mind to avoid falling into a trap. Always keep a copy of the order and check that there is the possibility of canceling it without paying penalties; purchased only from safe sellers and who report the data of the company that owns the commercial activity; purchased only from secure websites protected by international security systems, recognizable by the presence of the padlock in the address bar; beware of discounts that are too high and not very credible: no one will ever sell you a smartphone from 1,000 euros to 100 euros; check if the advertised price also includes shipping costs or taxes; on the web it is better to avoid bank transfers or credit cards, prefer paypal or prepaid cards; never communicate your personal data by telephone or email; if the product or service purchased has a lack of conformity or production, you are entitled to a replacement or refund.

