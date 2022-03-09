Fake tampons to be cured of Covid and not get the vaccine: investigated director of the emergency room

GROSSETO – The director of the emergency room of a hospital in the Province of Grosseto and a doctor from the same hospital got into trouble following an investigation that lasted over three months.

THE carabinieri of the Judicial Police of the prosecutor’s officein collaboration with colleagues of the provincial command of Grosseto, carried out ten house searches against as many suspects, including nurses, doctors and relatives of the latter, all held responsible, in various capacities, for having falsified health documentation aimed at processing of Covid-19 swabs.

The preventive seizure of digital certificates was also carried out at the Ministries of Health and Economy and Finance green pass of the suspects.

The investigation activity, carried out by the Carabinieri coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Federico Falcomade it possible to ascertain that the director of the emergency room, exploiting his managerial position, in collaboration with some of his doctors, falsely certifying various accesses to the emergency room both of the director himself and of his family members, all without vaccinations against Covid- 19, accepting molecular swabs coming from outside, certifying instead that they have been carried out inside the hospital.

All the tamponsthen obviously positive results, allowed them to obtain healing from the false disease and the consequent issue of the “green Covid-19 certificate”, the only means, alternative to vaccination, necessary to obtain the reinforced GreenPass which, according to recent legislation, allowed to continue to practice the health profession.

The carabinieri carried out two measures of the precautionary measure of the interdiction from the exercise of medical activity against the director and a doctor who collaborates with him.

15 carabinieri from the provincial command of Grosseto participated in the activities.